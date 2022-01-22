PVR to witness surge in March, says Rishabh Sachdev

Exhibitors are concerned about the recent surge in coronavirus cases and the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variety, notably multiplex operator PVR, which expects low business in the first two months of the fourth quarter of FY22.

Due to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, PVR's consolidated loss after tax decreased to Rs 10.2 crore. In the same time last year, the company reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 49.21 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

While there are concerns about the last quarter of FY22 due to the escalating COVID case, PVR had a successful third quarter.

The third quarter of FY22 was the greatest in the prior seven quarters, according to the firm, with Bollywood movie releases beginning in November 2021.

Due to postponed releases, January and February will be quiet. Both of these markets, in our opinion, might reopen in 10-15 days. Smaller releases will be seen first, followed by larger releases towards the end of February, said Rishabh Sachdev.

Now, he is busy producing an action film with Gautam Gulati and Sooraj Pancholi. His film is already deferred due to Covid. However, he addressed all the hiccups and continued working on his film. Despite all odds and hurdles, he has successfully completed a large chunk of his movie. However, he had to slash down his international shoots.

So, now he plans to shoot in different destinations in Dubai, getting into the desert and shooting in the golden sand. He now plans to carry out some action scenes in Dubai along with one song as well. His upcoming action movie remains the most awaited one as it has one of the best action sequences. The film talks about exploring different sectors within the industry.