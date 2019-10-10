close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Railway Board constitutes empowered group to privatise 150 trains, develop 50 stations

The Railway Board took the step after Niti Aayog Chairman wrote to its Chairman V K Yadav proposing the formation of an empowered group to start this process.

Railway Board constitutes empowered group to privatise 150 trains, develop 50 stations

Ministry of Railways on Thursday constituted an empowered group of secretaries to formulate a blueprint to develop 50 railway stations to world-class standard and allow private companies to operate 150 trains on its network.

The Railway Board took the step after Niti Aayog Chairman wrote to its Chairman V K Yadav proposing the formation of an empowered group to start this process. “Considering the recent experience in privatization of 6 Airports a similar process for setting up an Empowered Group of Secretaries to drive the process is required,” Kant said in the letter addressed to V K Yadav.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to constitute an empowered group of secretaries for development of 50 railway stations to world-class standards and permit private passenger train operators to operate 150 trains with world-class technology over Indian Railways," stated the Railway Board order.

Besides Yadav and Kant, secretary, department of economic affairs and secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs and financial commissioner (railways) will be part of the empowered group. Member, Engineering Railway Board and Member, Traffic Railway Board will be the co-opted members of the empowered group.

The empowered group - whose tenure will be of one year - will approve bidding process along with bid documents including RFP, RFQ and concession agreements. It group will also monitor the bidding process and take decisions to ensure the projects are awarded in a "time-bound manner".

Tags:
Indian RailwaysstationsPrivatisation
Next
Story

Centre starts process to privatise 50 railway stations, 150 trains

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Deshhit: The first meeting of Modi-Jinping will be in Mahabalipuram tomorrow at 5 pm