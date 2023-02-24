Rajasthan Job Guarantee Scheme: Number Of Workdays Increased From 100 To 125 Days

Jaipur/New Delhi: The Rajasthan Government on Thursday increased the number of Work days under Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme from 100 days to 125 days. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to increase the number of days of employment under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme as per the Budget proposal.

The amendment will become effective from April 1 for which the government will incur an expenditure of Rs 1100 crore. The Rajasthan Job Guarantee Scheme aims at providing additional employment of 25 days to urban unemployed.

What is Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme?

The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is very similar to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). While Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is for the urban population, MGNREGS is for the rural population.

Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme was launched by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year during budget 2022-23 and is touted as the country's biggest scheme to give guaranteed jobs to the people residing in cities by the Congress government.

According to the new guidelines in the proposed scheme, people in age group of 18 to 60 years residing in the local body area will be registered based on the Jan Aadhaar card. To get the works done that are permitted in the scheme, the work will be approved and executed through the committees at the state/district/body level. The ratio of material cost and remuneration cost for getting the work approved and executed of general nature will be 25:75 and for the works of special nature, the ratio of material cost and remuneration will be 75:25.

The payment of the works will be made in the bank accounts of the labourers within 15 days as per the MGNREGS. Facilities will also be provided to the labourers at the workplace. Along with this a provision has been made in the scheme to redress the complaints and conduct social audit.

Those getting jobs under Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme are paid under three categories - Rs 259 per day for unskilled labourers, Rs 283 per day for skilled ones and Rs 271 per day for supervisors.