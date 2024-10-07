New Delhi: Amidst several media reports of former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, being rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in a 'critical condition', the 86-year-old industrialist has clarified that it was just a regular check up.

Tata in a tweet posted, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."

He further wrote that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and related medical conditions.

Thank you for thinking of me _ pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

Tata further wrote that media should refrain from spreading misinformation.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation"

Tata has been widely known for his love for pets. In June this year, the industralist took to Instagram with an urgent plea to help a seven-month-old dog in critical condition at his Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. The pup is battling suspected tick fever and severe anaemia and desperately needs a blood donor to survive.

In his Instagram post, Tata shared specific details about the dog’s condition and urgently called on the people of Mumbai to help. He wrote,”"I would really really appreciate your help. This 7-month-old dog at our animal hospital needs an urgent blood transfusion. He is admitted for suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia. We urgently need a dog blood donor in Mumbai."