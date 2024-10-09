Ratan Tata In Critical Condition, Admitted At Mumbai Hospital: Reuters Report

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons is reportedly in critical condition and receiving intense care at a Mumbai hospital, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday. Initial reports of his hospitalization surfaced earlier in the week, but Tata had reassured the public, stating he was undergoing routine medical checkups due to his age and related health concerns.

Earlier this week, 86-year-old industrialist Ratan Tata reassured the public that his hospital stay was for a routine checkup related to his age and health conditions. However, concerns have since grown as reports suggest his condition has worsened. Zee News could not independently verify these claims.

On Monday, Ratan Tata took to social media to address the rumors about his health. He dismissed reports of being critically ill, reassuring everyone with the statement, "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits." Tata explained that his medical evaluations were routine and asked the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Ratan Tata is a prominent figure in Indian industry having taken over as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. During his leadership, he transformed the Tata Group from a primarily domestic company into a global powerhouse by acquiring companies like Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover.

His vision also led to the creation of the Tata Nano, the world’s most affordable car, and helped Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) grow into a global leader in the IT sector. Tata led the group until 2012, leaving a lasting legacy in the business world.

Tata stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was later honored with the title of chairman emeritus for Tata Sons and other group companies like Tata Motors and Tata Steel. In 2016, he temporarily returned as interim chairman during a leadership conflict within the company.