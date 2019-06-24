close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI launches complaint management system for grievance redressal

The portal will be live on RBI's website where people will file their complaints against any of the RBI-regulated entities.

RBI launches complaint management system for grievance redressal

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanata Das launched Complaint Management System (CMS) on Monday to smoothen its grievance redressal process, a press release said.

The portal will be live on RBI's website where people will file their complaints against any of the RBI-regulated entities.

The system has been equipped with all online features such as SMS/Email notifications, status tracking via unique registration number, receipt of closure advises and filing of appeals, to make the experience user-friendly.

Live TV

To resolve grievances, concerned entities will be provided with seamless access to their Principal Nodal Officers/Nodal Officers. It provides for the generation of a set of diverse reports to monitor and manage grievances by the regulated entities. The information from CMS can be utilised for undertaking root cause analyses and initiating appropriate corrective action, wherever required.

The system can also be used by RBI officials to track the progress of redressal, which will also allow regulatory and supervisory interventions.

With the launch of CMS, the processing of complaints received in the offices of Banking Ombudsman (BO) and Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) of RBI has been digitalized, the statement read.

Tags:
RBICMsComplaint Management System
Next
Story

MSMEs generated 5.87 lakh employment in 2017-18

Must Watch

PT36M22S

Taal Thok Ke: Muslim man beaten up on suspicion of theft, forced to chant Jai Shree Ram