RBI launches complaint management system for grievance redressal

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanata Das launched Complaint Management System (CMS) on Monday to smoothen its grievance redressal process, a press release said.

The portal will be live on RBI's website where people will file their complaints against any of the RBI-regulated entities.

The system has been equipped with all online features such as SMS/Email notifications, status tracking via unique registration number, receipt of closure advises and filing of appeals, to make the experience user-friendly.

To resolve grievances, concerned entities will be provided with seamless access to their Principal Nodal Officers/Nodal Officers. It provides for the generation of a set of diverse reports to monitor and manage grievances by the regulated entities. The information from CMS can be utilised for undertaking root cause analyses and initiating appropriate corrective action, wherever required.

The system can also be used by RBI officials to track the progress of redressal, which will also allow regulatory and supervisory interventions.

With the launch of CMS, the processing of complaints received in the offices of Banking Ombudsman (BO) and Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) of RBI has been digitalized, the statement read.