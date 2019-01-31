हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reserve Bank of India

RBI lifts lending curbs on BoI, BoM, OBC

In case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, it said.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday removed three state-owned banks from its weak-bank watch list, a move that will lift lending restrictions on them.

"It has been decided that Bank of India (BoI) and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) which meet the regulatory norms including Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and have Net NPAs (non-performing assets) of less than 6 per cent as per third quarter results, are taken out of the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the RBI said in a statement.

Hence, it has been decided to remove the restrictions placed on Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) under PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and close monitoring, the apex bank added.

Commeting on the RBI's decision, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said: "Government's sustained 4R's strategy for banking transformation delivers again. 3 better-performing PSBs (BoM, BoI & OBC) exit PCA. Banks need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence."

