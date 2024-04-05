Advertisement
RBI Maintains Status Quo For The 7th Time; Repo Rates Unchanged At 6.5%

A year is divided into six bimonthly reviews of the central bank's monetary policy. Additionally, there are out-of-cycle reviews, where the central bank holds extra sessions in urgent situations.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on Thursday, maintaining status quo for the 7th time in a row. The central bank has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. 

The three-day MPC meeting Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, commenced on October 3 and concluded today.  Announcing the MPC's decision Das said that the committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 percent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate stands at 3.5 percent, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 percent.

Governor Das said that MPC has decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative stance.

