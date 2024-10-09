RBI Monetary Policy: Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rates Unchanged At 6.5% For The 10th Time

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India kept the key interest rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive time on Thursday.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, announcing the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting said that the repo rate has been kept unchanged at 6.5 percent.

"Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 percent, " he added.