Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2804587https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-monetary-policy-central-bank-keeps-key-interest-rates-unchanged-at-6-5-for-the-10th-time-2804587.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

RBI Monetary Policy: Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rates Unchanged At 6.5% For The 10th Time

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, announcing the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting said that the repo rate has been kept unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Monetary Policy: Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rates Unchanged At 6.5% For The 10th Time

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India kept the key interest rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive time on Thursday.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, announcing the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting said that the repo rate has been kept unchanged at 6.5 percent.

"Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 percent, " he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK