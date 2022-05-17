हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects 6 applications for setting up banks

The RBI in a statement said the examination of six applications has now been completed as per the procedure laid down under the guidelines.

RBI rejects 6 applications for setting up banks

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has rejected six applications for setting up banks, including for small finance banks, as these were "not found" suitable, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The RBI in a statement said the examination of six applications has now been completed as per the procedure laid down under the guidelines.

"Based on the assessment of the applications, (six) applicants were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval to set up banks," it said.

Applicants not found suitable under the guidelines for 'on tap' Licensing of Universal Banks are: UAE Exchange and Financial Services Limited; The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Limited (REPCO Bank); Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited, and Pankaj Vaish and others, it said.

The RBI further said the applicants not found suitable under Guidelines for ?on tap' Licensing of Small Finance Banks are: VSoft Technologies Private Limited and Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Limited.

The Reserve Bank had received 11 applications to set up bank under the Guidelines for ?on tap' Licensing of Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks.

The remaining applications are under examination, the central bank added.

The remaining five applications are for setting up of small fiance bank. West End Housing Finance Limited, Akhil Kumar Gupta, Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Private Limited, Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited, and Tally Solutions Private Limited are among the applicants. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI
Next
Story

BREAKING: WPI inflation at record high of 15.08% in April on price rise across all items

Must Watch

PT5M40S

Superfast: Watch 25 big news related to Gyanvapi Survey