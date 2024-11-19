Advertisement
Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Days Of Downtrend; Rally In Blue-Chip Stocks

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 05:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Tuesday after days of downtrend on value-buying at lower levels and rally in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and M&M.

Continuous buying by domestic institutional investors also supported the indices, traders said.

Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 239.37 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,578.38. However, fag-end decline in Reliance Industries restricted the market rally. During the day, it zoomed 1,112.64 points or 1.43 per cent to 78,451.65.

The NSE Nifty also bounced back after falling in the past seven trading days. It went up by 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 23,518.50.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,403.40 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,330.56 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.

European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.25 per cent to USD 73.12 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline on Monday. Falling for the seventh day in a row, the Nifty dipped 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent to 23,453.80.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have declared a trading holiday on November 20 for assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

