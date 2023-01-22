Textile entrepreneurs hope for better stability with reduction in freight charges, cotton prices

New Delhi: Textile entrepreneurs have discussed key issues to bring stability to the sector eyeing a reduction in cotton prices and freight charges, an industry official has said. Participating in an interactive session here, around 120 managing directors of spinning mills discussed various issues including cotton prices and freight rates, according to Indian Texpreneurs Federation, the organisers of the event.

Sharing of benchmark numbers regarding productivity, cost reduction techniques and best practices to be adopted on a periodic basis to improve manufacturing were some of the key points discussed, ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said.

Andhra Pradesh Textile Mills Association, Telangana Spinning, Textile Mills Association, Spinners Association, Gujarat, and ITF participated in the event. Market trends and quality parameters, yarn, and fabric market intelligence regarding domestic and export markets were also discussed as a 'common cooperation task between the associations', he said.

Exploring and sharing knowledge in adding value to the spinning sector, research on domestic and global 'textile and fashion' trends were also discussed during the meet, he said.