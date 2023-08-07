The Curious Case Of Multimodal Connectivity To The Upcoming Noida Airport In Jewar

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has recently approved an ambitious plan to create seamless multimodal connectivity for the upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar. This project includes the construction of two new expressways and a rail link that will connect Chola Railway Station in Bulandshahr to the airport. While this proposal aims to boost regional development and business opportunities, questions arise about the need for such extensive infrastructure investments and potential missed opportunities for synergy with existing projects.

The proposed plan consists of two expressways, one being 20km and the other 16km long, with a 2.5km gap in between. Interestingly, this gap area will be developed into a warehousing and logistics hub, aiming to create job opportunities and foster economic growth. Additionally, a rail link will run parallel to one of the expressways, further connecting the airport and the region to the vital Delhi-Howrah rail link that houses the Chola railway station in Bulandshahr.

However, concerns arise as to whether such significant land acquisition, construction of new expressways, and laying of railway lines are justified, given the existence of the dedicated freight corridor rail line. The dedicated freight corridor is a flagship infrastructure project of the Government of India, with 15 years of planning and an investment of over 1.5 lakh crore rupees. The New Khurja DFC station is situated merely 15km away from the Noida Airport and is connected through the Major District Road (MDR 70 W).



According to experts, one plausible solution is to enhance the existing connectivity by broadening the MDR or creating better last-mile connections to the New Khurja DFC station. This approach could potentially save the state exchequer thousands of crores of rupees and also reduce the time and effort required to acquire land from farmers and tender the construction of new rail lines and expressways.

Interestingly, the Government of India had previously launched the Gati Shakti master plan, which aimed to identify synergies in the Indian infrastructure sector and address inefficiencies in the logistics and other infrastructure sectors. The Noida Airport case, however, presents a scenario where the Gati Shakti master plan might not have achieved its full potential. The lack of integration between existing infrastructure projects and new developments in Noida raises concerns about optimizing resources and efforts.

While the YEIDA's proposal for multimodal connectivity to the upcoming Noida Airport seeks to boost regional development and business opportunities, it also raises questions about the need for such extensive investments and whether existing infrastructure projects can be better utilized to achieve the same objectives. Experts said that a thorough review and consideration of synergies between various infrastructure initiatives are crucial to ensure efficient and effective development for the benefit of citizens and businesses alike.

According to experts, while the emphasis is being laid on UP hosting multiple DFC track trackage, no one is bothered about road connectivity to bring the very freight to the station. "Yet another typical instance, one arm of the Government not communicating with another, especially for an Infrastructure which has been under construction for a decade!!... The same mistakes are being repeated in AMRIT KAAL! ...When will we wake up?" asked Murlidhar Venkata Satya, Founder & President, MVS CONSULTANCY.

The Noida airport is a mere 15 kilometres away from the emerging DFC station, but it's infuriating to witness how its strategic location advantages are being neglected. The government has set ambitious goals of raising the percentage share of rail freight in total freight transport to 45%, all in the name of meeting decarbonization targets. Yet, their so-called commitment to implementing these promises is nothing short of lacklustre and disappointing, he said.

"What's even more exasperating is the woefully inadequate road infrastructure linking Jewar to Khurja DFC station. The current road is a narrow and inefficient mess, obstructing any hopes of smooth and efficient transportation. And to add insult to injury, the last-mile road connection to the DFC station has still not received the attention it deserves. It's as if they are playing games with our logistics infrastructure!" said Satya.

Experts shared that it's high time the government gets its act together and takes decisive action to provide the much-needed connectivity for seamless freight movement. "The DFC station's true potential can only be realized when we have a robust and well-thought-out logistics infrastructure in place. No more empty promises and half-hearted efforts - it's time to deliver on commitments and make things happen," said Vardaan Chaudhry, Partner, Northward Infra.