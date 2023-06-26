Tomatoes Prices May Cross Rs 100/KG Soon In India: Reports

New Delhi: According to a report by The Hindu, the price of tomatoes is expected to rise by more than 100 rupees a kilogramme. The price of tomatoes had risen dramatically to over 80 rupees last week. A 15-kg crate of tomatoes that was sold for 1,100 on Sunday in Kolar's wholesale APMC market was reported in English daily. This will eventually have an impact on the city's retail market.

According to a farmer who spoke to the newspaper about the increase in tomato prices, this year's sowing of the fruit was smaller than it was the year before. According to Anji Reddy, farmers in Kolar resorted to planting beans this year as a result of last year's skyrocketing bean prices. (Also Read: This IIT Engineer Quit US Job And Started Sid Dairy Farm In India And Become Dairy Entrepreneur)

However, because of a weak monsoon, crops failed to grow. There would only be 30 percent as many tomatoes as normal. (Also Read: How A 9th Class Fail Became The Founder Of 200 Crore Business? An Inspiring Tale Of Kailash Katkar)

The price collapse of the crop last month is what has farmers losing interest in growing tomatoes. Tomato prices fell to between 3 and 5 per kg in May. Tractors were run through the crop, forcing many farmers to discard their harvest.

To meet demand due to a shortage of tomatoes in Maharashtra, customers are travelling to West Bengal, Odisha, and even exporting to Bangladesh.

Tomato prices in Delhi's Azadpur wholesale market almost doubled over the past two days. A tomato merchant informed the Economic Times that they are now reliant on Bengaluru for supply because they are no longer receiving tomatoes from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana owing to a shortage.

Other than potatoes and onions, the cost of other vegetables has increased. Beans cost between $120 and $140 per kilogramme, some varieties of carrots are very close to the $100 threshold, and capsicum prices have surpassed $80 per kilogramme. In addition to vegetables, the cost of eggs has increased by about 7 to 8 kilogrammes.