Union Budget 2023-24: How to Download Budget Documents? Check This Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union budget of 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday (February 1), which is going to be a ‘paperless’ budget like previous two times. The budget marks as the last full-term budget of the PM Narendra Modi-led government, hence, it is expected to be a populist budget.

The app was made available in 2021 so that lawmakers and the general public may easily view 14 budget-related documents. It was initially put in place to forbid physical contact in the legislature because to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now also helping the government's goal of making India a digital nation. The application is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store. The Budget app will get updated after the Finance Minister completes her presentation. The users will be able to download the links.

The Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the "Union Budget Mobile App" available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023. (4/5) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 26, 2023

You can check the official website of indiabudget.gov.in to get all updates of union budget 2023-24.

How to download Union Budget Mobile Application: