Union Budget Mobile App: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Paperless Budget on Feb 1- Know All About the Application Here

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, is expected to submit the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 in a paperless format on February 1. For the sixth time, she will present the budget for the fiscal year that starts on April 1. Similar to the last two budgets, this one will be presented online, and the public will have access to it through a free app that is available on Google Play for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

The app was made available in 2021 so that lawmakers and the general public may easily view 14 budget-related documents. It was initially put in place to forbid physical contact in the legislature because to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now also helping the government's goal of making India a digital nation. The application is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store. The Budget app will get updated after the Finance Minister completes her presentation. The users will be able to download the links.

The public can download the whole budget paper from the "Union Budget Mobile App" mobile app. Additional aspects of the Budget application include Budget Highlights, Annual Financial Statements, Budget Speech, Budget at a Glance, and more.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, will introduce the Union Budget for 2023–2024 in Parliament tomorrow at 11 a.m. The administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present us with our final budget for this year. Lok Sabha elections will take place next year.