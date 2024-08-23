Union Home Minister Amit Shah Receives Rs 19.08 Crore Dividend From Repco Bank

New Delhi: Repco Bank presented a cheque of Rs. 19.08 crore towards dividend to Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"The cheque of Rs.19.08 crore towards dividend @ 25% on the share capital of 76.32 crore held by Government of India for the Financial Year 2023-24 was handed over by the Chairman Repco Bank, Shri E. Santhanam and Managing Director, Shri O. M. Gokul. Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Officer on Special Duty (OSD), MHA Shri Govind Mohan were also present on the occasion," said an official release.

"Congratulations to Repco Bank on achieving the remarkable feat of registering a stellar growth rate of 11% in FY 2023-24. Today, on behalf of the MHA, received a cheque for ₹19.08 crore from the Chairman of Repco Bank, Shri E. Santhanam, and the Managing Director, Shri O. M. Gokul, as a dividend on the Government of India's share capital. The bank, under the administrative jurisdiction of the MHA, has proven what commitment to serving the nation can achieve," tweeted Shah.

Congratulations to Repco Bank on achieving the remarkable feat of registering a stellar growth rate of 11% in FY 2023-24.



Today, on behalf of the MHA, received a cheque for ₹19.08 crore from the Chairman of Repco Bank, Shri E. Santhanam, and the Managing Director, Shri O. M.… pic.twitter.com/xX3seOGq6f — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2024

Repco Bank is a Government of India Enterprise, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bank posted 11% growth in Business Mix during the FY 2023-24. As a remarkable achievement, today the Bank has crossed Business Mix of Rs.20,000 crore.