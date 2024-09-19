Advertisement
ERNST AND YOUNG

‘We Don’t Believe Work Pressure Caused Her Death’: EY India Responds After 26-Year-Old Pune Employee’s Passing Due To ‘Work Stress’

Her mother in response to this tragedy wrote a letter to the EY India Chairman and urged for improvements in the working conditions for employees. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ernst and Young (EY) is facing intense scrutiny on social media following the tragic passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil, Chartered Accountant employed at S R Batliboi, an EY Global member firm. She passed away on July 20 while receiving treatment at a Pune hospital after she had been admitted due to exhaustion and discomfort.

Her mother in response to this tragedy wrote a letter to the EY India Chairman and urged for improvements in the working conditions for employees. She also mentioned that her daughter had been working tirelessly at the company and the workload, new environment and long hours had a significant impact on her physically, emotionally, and mentally.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya,” Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, shared on the microblogging platform X.

The company, however, has denied that "work pressure" was a factor in Anna's death. EMeanwhile, Rajiv Memani told The Indian Express, "We have around one lakh employees. There is no doubt each one has to work hard. Anna worked with us only for four months. She was allotted work like any other employee. We don't believe that work pressure could have claimed her life,"

The company shared that the loss of their young employee is an "irreparable loss for all." They stated, "Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us."

He mentioned that he has responded to the letter from Anna Sebastian Perayil's mother, assuring her of his complete support. Along with offering immediate assistance, he is also dedicated to introducing further measures to improve the current systems.

