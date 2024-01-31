trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715935
NewsBusinessEconomy
INTERIM BUDGET 2024

We Will Bring Full-fledged Budget After Forming New Government: PM Narendra Modi

The Budget Session of Parliament is all set to commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

We Will Bring Full-fledged Budget After Forming New Government: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring full-fledged Budget after forming of new government. As the country's Lok Sabha elections approach and this being an election year, the upcoming Budget is going to be an Interim Budget. The full-fledged Budget will be presented by the government that comes to power after winning the Lok Sabha Elections. 

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget in Parliament tomorrow (1 February 2024). Meanwhile, the parliamentary conventions of  presenting the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha a day ahead of the Budget, will also not be followed this year since this being an election year.

The Budget Session of Parliament is all set to commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

As per the list of business by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President's address. The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President's address.

Two days ago, the The Ministry of Finance released a report named "The Indian Economy - A Review" that gives an outlie of the economic chart of the country in the last decade.

Finance Ministry has said that the Review consists of two chapters and takes stock of the state of the Indian economy and its journey in the last 10 years and offers a brief sketch of the outlook for the economy in the coming years.

With Agencies Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?