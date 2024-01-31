We Will Bring Full-fledged Budget After Forming New Government: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring full-fledged Budget after forming of new government. As the country's Lok Sabha elections approach and this being an election year, the upcoming Budget is going to be an Interim Budget. The full-fledged Budget will be presented by the government that comes to power after winning the Lok Sabha Elections.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget in Parliament tomorrow (1 February 2024). Meanwhile, the parliamentary conventions of presenting the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha a day ahead of the Budget, will also not be followed this year since this being an election year.

The Budget Session of Parliament is all set to commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

As per the list of business by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President's address. The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President's address.

Two days ago, the The Ministry of Finance released a report named "The Indian Economy - A Review" that gives an outlie of the economic chart of the country in the last decade.

Finance Ministry has said that the Review consists of two chapters and takes stock of the state of the Indian economy and its journey in the last 10 years and offers a brief sketch of the outlook for the economy in the coming years.

With Agencies Inputs