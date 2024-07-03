Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present Full Budget On July 24? Check What Reports Say

New Delhi: Although there has bee no official announcement regarding the presentation of the Union Budget 2024, media reports have said that Finance Minister might table it on July 24.

As per a report in the Financial Express, the FM could present the Full Budget on July 24 while the Economic Survey will be tabled a day ahead on July 23.

First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha Ends

The first session of 18th Lok Sabha was being held from 24th June, 2024 ended on 2nd July, 2024. This session witnessed oath/affirmation of the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha, election of Speaker, address of President of India and the discussion thereon.

BJP's Om Birla was appointed as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on June 26 while the Address of President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament was made on June 27.

President Murmu had in her speech said that government will present its first budget in the forthcoming session.

"This budget will be an effective document of the Government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget. The pace of reforms will be further accelerated in tune with the aspirations of people of India for rapid development. My Government believes that there should be healthy competition among the states to attract investors from all over the world," Prez Murmu had said.

As per precedence, the normal practice is of a 15-day gap between two sessions of Parliament, reported FE, stating that the final decision on the dates will be announced soon.