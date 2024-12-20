Woman YouTuber Quits Content Creation After Investing Over Rs 8 Lakh On It; Deletes 250 Videos; Had Once Got Into Controversy With Swara Bhaskar

New Delhi: After spending more than Rs 8 lakh on her channel, YouTuber Nalini Unagar has given up content creation, alleging she never got paid by the site. Expressing anger with YouTube for not providing her with any return, Nalini plans to sell her kitchen accessories and studio equipment. She claims that she even risked her career to build her channel but failed to make income from the platform. Nalini thinks that the platform perhaps favors certain channels and videos.

Why is Nalini ending her YouTube career?

Nalini, who operated the cooking channel Nalini's Kitchen Recipe, posted a series of posts on X about her culinary experience and its difficulties and announced the sale of her kitchen accessories and studio equipment.

“I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know,” she said in her post.

In another post, Nalini said, “Let me confess today—I have invested approximately Rs 8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? Rs 0.”

Nalini said her three years of dedication and over 250 videos on YouTube gave her no meaningful results. “I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, creating over 250 videos. However, I didn’t get the response I had hoped for, so I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content from the platform. Online platforms require a bit of luck too, so it’s wise not to rely on them as a primary source of income. Your "shop" can shut down before you even wake up the next day,” she said.

In another post, Nalini said she risked her career only to receive no income from the site. She said, “I’m honestly angry with YouTube. I spent my money, time, and even risked my career to build my channel, but in return, YouTube gave me nothing. It feels like the platform favours certain channels and specific types of videos, leaving others with no recognition despite the hard work.”

Netizens reaction on Nalini's decision

Nalini's decision to quit her YouTube career has sparked a discussion on the challenges of navigating the online content space, with some users offering support and advice.

Read the comments of netizens here:

“I can imagine that’s very disheartening. Best wishes for whatever is next. It’s completely fine to move on if you can’t carry on anymore,” a user said.

“Why did you have to delete it? Could’ve just left it there – someday the algo would have picked it up and gone viral,” a user said.

Another added, “Even Joe Rogan had to slog for 5 years before seeing any money.”

Nalini Unagar and Swara Bhaskar controversy



Last year, Nalini Unagar and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar had a heated online argument over vegetarianism and body image. Nalini had posted a photo of a veg food platter, along with the caption “I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt." Swara criticized Nalini saying she did not understand the "smug self-righteousness" of vegetarians.