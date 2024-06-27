Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761044
NewsBusinessEconomy
MSME

World MSME Day 2024: 5 Flagship Schemes Introduced By Indian Government For MSME Sector In The Country

Check out 5 flagship schemes introduced by the Indian government for MSME sector in the country.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World MSME Day 2024: 5 Flagship Schemes Introduced By Indian Government For MSME Sector In The Country

New Delhi: The UN General Assembly has declared June 27th as the International Day for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME). The Day is observed to celebrate the role of MSMEs in driving economic growth and generating jobs.

Acknowledging the role of the MSMEs in the nation's progress, the Indian government has introduced several significant programs to support their development.

Here are 5 flagship schemes introduced by the Indian government for MSME sector in the country

1. Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) 
PMEGP assists entrepreneurs in setting up new units in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/ rural and urban unemployed youth. 

2. Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE)
The CGTMSE aims to provide credit guarantee support to Member Lending Institutions for credit facilities sanctioned by them to MSEs, especially in the absence of collateral. The increased use of guarantees as a credit enhancement tool instills optimism for the future of entrepreneurship, fostering collateral-free lending.

3. Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP)
The ESDP aims to promote new enterprises, build the capacity of existing MSMEs, and inculcate entrepreneurial culture in the country. About 40% of the targeted beneficiaries of ESDPs are mandated to be from weaker sections of the Society i.e., SC, ST, women, and physically handicapped. 

4. MSME Champions Schemes 
This scheme comprises three components - MSME-Sustainable (ZED), MSME-Competitive (Lean), and MSME-Innovative (for Incubation, IPR, Design, and Digital MSME). The scheme aims to promote competitiveness amongst Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

5. Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP)
The scheme aims to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) for their holistic development. This is done by adopting a cluster approach through financial assistance such as the GoI grant for establishing Common Facility Centers (CFCs) in the existing clusters and for establishing new or up-gradation of existing industrial areas, etc.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?