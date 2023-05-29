9 Years Of PM Modi: Education Sector Thrives With NEP, Other Reform Initiatives

New Delhi: Since assuming office in May 2014 and being re-elected in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been committed to transforming the education sector in India. The NDA government has actively pursued reforms aimed at providing better opportunities and choices for the country's youth. Prime Minister Modi has emphasized the need for an education system that is forward-looking and focused on imparting relevant skills. A key objective of his government has been to revamp the education sector to align it with the demands of the 21st century and establish the necessary infrastructure to support this vision. Here are some of the notable reforms and initiatives undertaken by the current administration:

New Education Policy (NEP) 2020

NEP 2020 is one of the biggest reforms of the education sector implemented by the Modi government as the policy focuses on the skill-based learning system and has stratified the school education system from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4.

The NEP will work right from the roots of the Indian education system i.e. the pre-school strata or as known in rural India, "Anganwadi." NEP focuses on seamless aims at providing a system that facilitates seamless transition and coordination across institutions and across all stages of education.

Digitalisation Of Education Sector

Online, open, and multi-modal learning have been strongly encouraged by both schools and higher education institutions. This programme has significantly reduced the learning loss brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak and will significantly aid in bringing education to rural and hostile areas of the nation. The number of students registering for SWAYAM, DIKSHA, SWAYAM PRABHA, Virtual Labs, and other online resource portals has increased significantly.

One Medical College In Each District

Modi government aims at establishing atleast one medical college in every district to ensure that medical education is within reach of everyone which in turn will also result in the country getting a record number of doctors in the next 10 years.

Common Univercity Entrance Test (CUET)

Earlier students who wished to get admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate academic courses had to apply separately for different universities and often the dates of various exams clashed making it hard for students to appear for the test. With the execution of CUET students are now spared from applying for various universities separately and paying thousands of rupees for various applications as they get eligible for various universities by qualifying for just one exam, CUET.