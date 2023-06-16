topStoriesenglish2622477
AIIMS Delhi Hiring For 198 Junior Resident Roles: Details At aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has issued an open call for 198 Junior Resident (non-academic) positions.

 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has invited applications for 198 Junior Resident (non-academic) positions for the July 2023 session. Applicants can apply online at https://aiimsexams.ac.in/. The deadline to submit the application is June 17, 2023. The selected candidates will be working from July 1 to December 31, 2023.

Education Qualification:

Those applying for the positions must possess the necessary educational qualifications, which include an MBBS/BDS degree (including internship) or an equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI as specified in the official notification by AIIMS, Delhi.

Last Date To Apply:

The last date to apply is June 17, 2023.

Application Fees:

To proceed with the application, the candidate is required to submit a security deposit of Rs. 25,000 through an online money transaction.

Submission Of Application Form:

Candidates are required to choose the required subjects / specialty at the time of online application.

Applicants are allowed to choose their required choices, edit or reorder at the time of registration.

After submission and closing date, no changes can be made.

Applicants choosing constitutional reservations are required to show verified documents and valid proof. If they fail to do so, seats will not be allotted.

All matters relating to the conduct of the AIIMS test and online seat allocation / counselling shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the High Court of Delhi.

Vacancy Details:

·        Blood Bank (Main): 4

·        Blood Bank (Trauma Centre): 2

·        Blood Bank (CNC): 5

·        Burns & Plastic Surgery: 8

·        Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar): 2

·        Cardiac Radiology: 1

·        Cardiology: 1

·        Community Medicine: 4

·        Cider: 8

·        CTVS: 1-1

·        Dermatology & Venereology: 1

·        EHS: 3

·        Emergency Medicine: 76

·        Emergency Medicine (Trauma Centre): 12

·        Laboratory Medicine: 2

·        Nephrology: 3

·        Neurology: 1

·        Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre): 5

·        Neuroradiology: 2

·        Orthopaedics (Trauma Centre): 4

·        Paediatrics (Casualty): 5

·        Psychiatry: 6

·        Pathology: 2

·        Radiology (Trauma Centre): 1

·        Radiotherapy: 6

·        Rheumatology: 2

·        Surgery (Trauma Centre): 31

How To Apply

·        Visit the official website — https://aiimsexams.ac.in/

·        Click on online registration for junior residents for July 2023 session

·        Select a new tab and proceed with the registration process.

·        Fill the form, make payment and submit required documents.

·        Download a copy for future reference.

