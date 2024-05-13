AIIMS INI CET 2024 Admit Card Releasing Today At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INI CET 2024: The INI CET 2024 admit card will be released today, May 13. AIIMS, Delhi will release the INI CET admit card for the July session exam today. After registering for the exam, candidates can download their admit card from the official website (aiimsexams.ac.in). To download, candidates need to input their registration number and date of birth. The online application procedure for the INI CET January 2024 session commenced on September 15, 2023, for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch. (6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS] at AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

AIIMS INI CET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1. Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the INI CET Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 3: You will be routed to a new page. Enter your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Your INI CET January 2024 hall ticket will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

AIIMS, New Delhi is conducting the INI CET 2024 exam for admission to postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS. According to the exam structure, the INI CET will be held online in a computer-based style, with a question paper comprising single and multiple correct-choice questions. There will be a total of 200 questions for one mark each. There is a provision for -1/3 every incorrect answer; nevertheless, unattended questions are marked as 0.