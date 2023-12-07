AIIMS INI CET 2024 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check List Of Documents Required
AIIMS INI CET 2024: According to the schedule, the INI CET 2024 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be issued today, December 7, 2023. Those who enrolled for the counselling will be able to get the results once they are made available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.The seat allocation result will be announced by the All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS). The seat allotment will be made available in PDF format, or candidates can download it by entering their registration information and date of birth.
AIIMS INI CET 2023: List of documents required
• Allotment letter
• Registration slip
• INI CET 2024 admit card
• MBBS/ BDS degree certificate
• Marksheets of MBBS/ BDS professional examinations
• Internship completion certificate stating that the internship was completed by January 30, 2023
• Provisional/permanent registration certificate issued by MCI/state medical council or DCI/state dental council
• Class 10 certificate/ birth certificate
• Class 12 mark sheet
• Caste Certificate (if applicable)
• PWD Certificate (if applicable
Candidates must accept their seats between December 8 and December 12. The reporting period runs from December 8, 2023 to December 12, 2023, at 5 p.m.
