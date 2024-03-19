AIIMS INI CET July 2024 Registration Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AIIMS INI CET 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has launched the online application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2024 session. Candidates can register for the AIIMS INI CET exam by visiting to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The application deadline is April 12, 5 p.m. According to the official notice, the exam will be held by May 19.

“All the candidates who have completed their basic registration under OCI category are required to make a new fresh basic registration for July 2024 Session, previous registration of OCI category candidates will not be accepted,” reads the official notice.

Candidates must be graduates of an accredited university with an MBBS degree for MD, MS, DM, MCH, or MDS courses, or a BDS degree for MDS courses in order to apply for the exam. All INIs must also complete a 12-month mandatory rotating internship/practical training programme by July 31, 2024, or sooner.

AIIMS INICET 2024: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website of AIIMS.

Step 2: Click the Academic Courses tab to open a new page.

Step 3: Select the link to the AIIMS INICET for July 2024 that appears on the page.

Step 4: Register and log in.

Step 5: Complete the AIIMS INICET 2024 application form and submit the application fee.

Step 6: When finished, click "Submit."

Step 7: Download the AIIMS INICET 2024 application form and print a copy for your record.

Candidates from the general, OBC, foreign national, and OCI categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 4000. Meanwhile, SC/ST/EWS aspirants must pay Rs 3200 to finish the application procedure. Those with Benchmark Disabilities do not have to pay any application fees. Candidates can get the most recent changes on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.