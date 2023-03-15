topStoriesenglish2583765
AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Registration Postponed, Revised Dates To Be OUT Soon On aiimsexam.ac.in- Check Details Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration date was March 14 but as per the latest notice issued by the AIIMS, the registration is rescheduled, scroll down for more details.

AIIMS INI 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS has postponed the AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration for the July session. The registration date for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Examination, INI SS 2023, was March 14, but according to the most recent notice issued by the AIIMS, the registration has been delayed. Students planning to take the AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam should keep a watch on the official website for any updates. 

The official notification issyued by AIIMS states, "With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed."

AIIMS INI SS 2023: Here's how to register 

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS.
  • On the homepage of the website, click on the registration link.
  • Fill out the registration form to create login credentials.
  • Enter the credentials to the portal.
  • Fill out the application form with all the required details.

The AIIMS INI SS 2023 test will be conducted in two stages. The AIIMS Exam Calendar 2023 has been updated with the stage 1 exam date. As a result, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will take place on April 29, 2023, and the results will be released on May 5, 2023.

