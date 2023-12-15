AILET Counselling 2024 Registration Begins Today At nationallawuniveristy.delhi.in- Check Steps to Apply Here

AILET Counselling 2024: The registration for AILET Counselling 2024 is starting today, February 15, 2023. If you've qualified for admission, you can register on the official website nationallawuniveristy.delhi.in. The online registration will be open from 11 AM today until December 22, 2023, at 11 AM. For candidates in the General/Kashmir Migrants/Residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories, the registration fee is Rs 30,000. For those in the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD categories, the fee is Rs 20,000. The first list of provisionally selected candidates will be declared on December 29, 2023, until 11 AM. Selected candidates need to deposit a Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000 by January 4, 2024.

"The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs. 50,000.00 and counselling fee of Rs.30,000.00/Rs.20,000.00 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2024,” reads the official notice.

AILET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Online AILET 2024 Registration.

Step 2: Select the law course.

Step 3: Fill AILET 2024 application form.

Step 4: Upload Documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Please be aware that payments are only taken online and that candidates are urged not to wait until the last minute to make payments in order to avoid payment-related complications. NLU Delhi shall not be held liable for any payment problems.