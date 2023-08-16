trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649643
AP EAMCET 2023 Web Option Exercise Ends Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to check here

AP EAMCET 2023: Candidates who registered for AP EAMCET Counselling can change the filled options on the official website--eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET 2023: The AP EAMCET Web Options exercise is set to conclude today, August 16. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will allocate seats to candidates based on their expressed preferences. The seat allotment result for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 will be revealed on August 23, according to the timetable. Candidates who have registered for AP EAMCET Counselling can change the options they have selected on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates must input their AP EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth to have access to the portal. The AP EAMCET web option exercise began on August 14 and applicants were able to amend their preferences through August 16, 2023. 

Once the options are locked, APSCHE will allocate seats to the candidate based on their preferred options. According to the revised timetable, the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 result will be announced on August 23.

AP EAMCET 2023: Steps to check here


1. Visit the official website-eapcet-sche.aptonline.in 

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the AP EAMCET Web options form 

3. A new login page would open 

4. Enter your AP EAMCET 2023 admit card number and date of birth 

5. Access the web option window 

6. Check your submitted preferences and make changed, if required 

7. Submit the updated options and save the screen

Once the seat allotment results are released, candidates must self-report and attend their assigned college between August 23 and 31, 2023. Classes will begin on August 31.

