AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment Result Released, Reporting Begins TODAY- Steps To Check Allotment Here

AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2023: APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education) has released the AP EAMCET BiPC seat allotment results for 2023. Individuals seeking admission to B Pharmacy, Pharm D, B Tech in Biotechnology, and Food Technology can access the results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To obtain the AP EAMCET BiPC seat allotment result for 2023, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. Successful candidates are required to report to their designated colleges starting from November 18, as per the provided schedule.

AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2023: How To Check Allotment

1. Go to the official website-eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

2.Click on the AP EAMCET Counselling allotment order link

3. Enter your application number and date of birth result

4. Access the result and download the same

5. Take a print out for the future references

AP EAPCET BIPC Counselling 2023: Documents Required

1. Allotment letter

2. APEAPCET-2023 Rank card.

3. APEAPCET-2023 Hall Ticket.

4. Transfer Certificate (T.C)

5. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

6. Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

7. A valid EWS certificate v from MeeSeva for OC candidates

Candidates should note that the AP EAMCET BiPC seat allotment 2023 order is one of the required documents that will be asked while reporting. Self-reporting and reporting at college can be done till November 21. Candidates must access their login portals to self-report online.