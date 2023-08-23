AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 To Be Released Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

AP EAMCET 2023: The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Technical Education, APSCHE, will issue the AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment today, August 23, 2023. Students will be able to obtain the allotment once it is made available on the official website -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The option entry was to be filled from August 7, 2023, to August 14, 2023, and options might be amended on August 16, 2023, according to the revised schedule. Previously, the option entry dates were set for August 3, 2023, to August 8, 2023.

AP EAMCET 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment section.

3. Either a new pdf will be opened or a link will be supplied.

4. Input your registration number and other information.

5. The seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

6. Save a copy of the seat allocation.

According to the notice, only qualified and eligible APEAPCET-2023 (M.P.C. Stream) candidates can participate in web counselling for the seats available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates should be aware that the seat allotment will be announced today, and those who are assigned seats must report to the institution between August 23, 2023 and August 31, 2023. Classes will start on August 31, 2023.