AP ECET RESULT 2023

AP ECET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Steps To Download Manabadi Scorecard Here

AP ECET 2023 Result will be soon available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP ECET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2023 Result today, July 2. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their AP ECET Result 2023 through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here's How To Download Manabadi AP ECET Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads AP ECET 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link that reads, AP ECET 2023 Result

Step 4: Now entre your AP ECET Hall Ticket Number, mobile number and other required details

Step 5: Click on submit and your AP ECET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your AP ECTE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Soon after the results are declared, APSCHE will commence the counselling process for admission to BTech and BPharma courses in various universities and colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

