AP ICET 2021: Result to be announced today, know how to check at sche.ap.gov.in

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 results will be announced on Thursday (September 30). Candidates can check the result on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

AP ICET, held on September 17-18, was organised by Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

How to check AP ICET result

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

2. On the homepage, click on ‘result’ link

3. Enter details including registration number and hall ticket number to log in

4. The result will appear on the screen

5. Check the results and download for future reference

AP ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.

Earlier, AP ICET answer key was released a few days back. The Final Answer Key would also be released for candidates once the results are announced.

