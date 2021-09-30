हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AP ICET 2021

AP ICET 2021: Result to be announced today, know how to check at sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2021: Candidates can check the result on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. 

AP ICET 2021: Result to be announced today, know how to check at sche.ap.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 results will be announced on Thursday (September 30). Candidates can check the result on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. 

AP ICET, held on September 17-18, was organised by Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). 

How to check AP ICET result 

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

2. On the homepage, click on ‘result’ link

3. Enter details including registration number and hall ticket number to log in

4. The result will appear on the screen

5. Check the results and download for future reference 

AP ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. 

Earlier, AP ICET answer key was released a few days back. The Final Answer Key would also be released for candidates once the results are announced. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AP ICET 2021AP ICET Result 2021Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test
Next
Story

GATE 2022: Last day to register today, here’s how to apply, documents required and other details

Must Watch

PT13M39S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day, Sep 30, 2021