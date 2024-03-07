NewsEducation
AP ICET 2024

AP ICET 2024 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET 2024: APSCHE has activated the registration page for AP ICET 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on May 6 and 7, 2024, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AP ICET 2024 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started accepting registrations for the AP ICET 2024. The registration link becomes activated on March 6, 2024. Candidates can apply for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET 2024 Exam will be administered online in 150-minute sessions on May 6, 2024 and May 7, 2024. The exam will have 200 questions divided into three sections: Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability. The tests will be held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p. Interested candidates can register until April 7.

AP ICET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click the AP ICET 2024 registration link on the front page.

3. Candidates will have to register themselves and click submit.

4. Once completed, fill out the application form and pay the application cost.

5. Click submit to download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of this for future reference.

The state-level exam is administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) style in 43 locations across Andhra Pradesh and admits students to MBA and MCA degrees at colleges throughout the state. The exam attracts up to 65,000 participants, with approximately 40,000 qualifying. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will hold the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress