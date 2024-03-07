AP ICET 2024 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started accepting registrations for the AP ICET 2024. The registration link becomes activated on March 6, 2024. Candidates can apply for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET 2024 Exam will be administered online in 150-minute sessions on May 6, 2024 and May 7, 2024. The exam will have 200 questions divided into three sections: Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability. The tests will be held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p. Interested candidates can register until April 7.

AP ICET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click the AP ICET 2024 registration link on the front page.

3. Candidates will have to register themselves and click submit.

4. Once completed, fill out the application form and pay the application cost.

5. Click submit to download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of this for future reference.

The state-level exam is administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) style in 43 locations across Andhra Pradesh and admits students to MBA and MCA degrees at colleges throughout the state. The exam attracts up to 65,000 participants, with approximately 40,000 qualifying. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will hold the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.