AP ICET 2024 Registration Ends Today, April 7 On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end its registration for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 today, April 7. Interested candidates who have not yet registered can fill the AP ICET 2024 through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Following the registration deadline, candidates will still have the opportunity to apply for AP ICET 2024 by paying a late fee until April 27, 2024. Subsequently, from April 28 to 29, 2024, the authorities will facilitate an application correction window.

Scheduled for May 6 and 7, 2024, the AP ICET 2024 examination is swiftly approaching. The issuance of AP ICET admit cards for the year 2024 is set for May 2, accessible via the official website. To download the AP ICET admit card 2024, candidates must utilize their login credentials, comprising the registration number and date of birth.

AP ICET 2024: Here's How To Apply

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'Eligibility Criteria and Payment option' tab on the homepage.

Check your application fee status after payment.

Fill out the application form.

Once everything's filled out, submit the form and print a copy for your records.

AP ICET 2024: Exam Pattern

- The question paper for both MBA and MCA courses will be identical.

- It will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be completed within 150 minutes.

- The question paper will be divided into three sections: Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability.

As candidates gear up for the AP ICET 2024, meticulous preparation and adherence to the outlined procedures are essential for a smooth examination experience and successful admission process.