AP ICET Counselling Registration 2024 Begin Today At icet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSHE) will commence the AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 counselling registration process today, July 26, 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the AP ICET Phase 1 counselling until August 1, 2024.

During the registration for AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 counselling, students must upload scanned copies of their documents for verification. The online document verification will take place from July 27 to August 3, 2024. The AP ICET Phase 1 allotment result will be released based on the choices entered by students during the web options entry process. Students can select their preferred course and college from August 4 to 7, 2024. The registration link for AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 counselling is available at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET 2024: Counselling dates

AP ICET Counselling 2024 registration 26-Jul-2024 to 01-Aug-2024 Certificate verification depending on the rank secured 27-Jul-2024 to 03-Aug-2024 Exercising of web options 04-Aug-2024 to 07-Aug-2024 Change web options Aug 8 AP ICET Seat Allotment 2024 Result for 1st phase Aug 10 Self-reporting and reporting at college 12-Aug-2024 to 16-Aug-2024

AP ICET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official AP ICET counselling website.

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET registration link.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth in the registration form.

Step 4: Save your registration details and click on the final submission button.

According to the counselling schedule, the AP ICET 2024 seat allotment results will be released on August 10. Seats will be distributed to candidates based on their submitted preferences as well as additional factors.