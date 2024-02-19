AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow At polycetap.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP POLYCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training will accept applications for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2024) from tomorrow, February 20. Candidates seeking admission to all diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology in the state must register to take the entrance exam. The AP POLYCET 2024 exam will be held on April 27, as scheduled. The POLYCET exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 60 questions from mathematics and 30 each from physics and chemistry.

Last year, 1,38,189 students registered for the exam, with 1,31,627 appearing. The overall pass percentage was 91.84%. Admission to all government-aided, and unaided private polytechnic institutes in Andhra Pradesh would be based on the marks obtained in the AP POLYCET 2024 results.

AP POLYCET 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in.

Click on the AP POLYCET 2024 registration link on the home page.

Enter your registration information and then log in.

Once complete, fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

The technical board has not published the AP POLYCET 2024 information brochure on polycetap.nic.in. However, it has given a timeline for the application process.