AP POLYCET Result 2023 Declared On polycetap.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Manabadi Scorecards Here

AP POLYCET 2023 Result Declared: Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced the result of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023. Candidates can now check and download the AP POLYCET Results 2023 from the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

Here's How To Download AP Polycet 2023: Know how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "POLYCET rank card"

Step 3: Now entre your AP POLYCET- 2023 Hall Ticket No

Step 4: Click on view rank card and your AP POLYCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your AP POLYCET Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

The AP POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to Diploma courses in Engineering/Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics/institutions) in the state.