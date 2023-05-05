AP SSC Results 2023: Official! BIEAP SSC 10th Result Tomorrow, May 6 At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard

AP SSC Result 2023: AP SSC Result 2023 Date, time is out The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP will release the AP SSC Result 2023 at 11 am tomorrow. Students will be able to check and download the Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result 2023 via the official website-bse.ap.gov.in. To access the AP SSC Marksheet 2023, candidates will be required to enter their roll number on the website. Check the AP SSC Result 2023 date, time, and other important details below. The Andhra Pradesh education minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, will be announcing the AP SSC results on May 6, 2023, at 11 AM.

AP SSC Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard Here

- Go to the official website:bse.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, look for AP SSC result link

- Click on it, a new login window will be displayed on screen

- Enter the asked login credentials and click on the submit tab

- BSEAP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen

- Go through the same and take its printout for future reference

AP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Exam Date

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams 2023 were held between April 3 and April 18, 2023. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM with the exception of two papers including first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory, which ended at 11:15 AM and 11:30 AM, respectively.

AP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the AP 10th Result, students must score at least 35 percent in both theory and practical each. Those who fail to clear, will be given a chance to appear for the supplementary exams.

AP SSC Board Result 2023: Last Year's Pass Percentage

Last year, AP SSC Class 10 examination were conducted offline from April 27 to May 9, 2023, in pen and paper mode after a gap of two years- 2020 and 2021. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 public examinations 2022 of which 4,14,281 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 70.70 percent and the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 64.02 percent. The overall pass percentage was stood at 67.26 percent.