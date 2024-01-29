Apprenticeship Growth In India: How Government Initiatives And Industry Collaboration Are Transforming Job Market

In the dynamic landscape of India's job market, the number of apprenticeships has gained significant traction in recent years. The apprentices have doubled from 3.5 lakhs to 7 lakhs in the last two years, with government initiatives like 'Make in India,' 'PLI (Production-Linked Incentive),' and 'Skill India' have played a pivotal role in fostering economic development and generating formal employment opportunities. This growing demand and trending surge for a skilled workforce prompted the implementation of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) on 19th August 2016, aimed at promoting apprenticeship training by providing financial support to establishments.

Electronics Manufacturing Apprenticeships Surge

One notable sector that has witnessed a remarkable surge in apprenticeships is electronics manufacturing, recording a staggering 93% increase in Q4, according to a recent industry report. This surge aligns with the booming growth of the electronics industry in the country, driven by various government initiatives and the increasing global demand for electronic products.

Government Initiatives and the Skill Gap

The government's strategic initiatives, such as 'Make in India' and 'PLI,' have incentivized companies to establish or expand their manufacturing units within the country. As a result, the demand for a skilled workforce in sectors like electronics manufacturing has intensified. To bridge the gap between the industry's requirements and the available workforce, the government has put a strong emphasis on skill development through programs like 'Skill India.'

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)

One of the key components of the government's efforts to promote apprenticeships is the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). Launched in 2016, NAPS aims to encourage industries to actively participate in apprenticeship training by providing financial support to establishments. This support not only encourages businesses to take on apprentices but also helps in sustaining the apprenticeship ecosystem.

Benefits of Degree Apprenticeships

Degree apprenticeships have emerged as a significant aspect of the apprenticeship landscape, offering a unique blend of academic education and practical work experience. These apprenticeships, often in collaboration with universities, allow individuals to earn a degree while gaining hands-on experience in their chosen field. The combination of theoretical knowledge and practical skills equips apprentices with a well-rounded skill set, making them more attractive to employers upon completion of their apprenticeship.

Addressing Fresher Unemployment

Degree apprenticeships present a viable solution to the challenge of fresher unemployment. Traditional routes of education often leave graduates without the practical skills and industry exposure required by employers. Degree apprenticeships address this gap by providing a structured framework that integrates academic learning with on-the-job training. This not only enhances employability but also ensures a smoother transition for individuals from education to employment.

Industry Collaboration and Skill Enhancement

The surge in electronics manufacturing apprenticeships is a testament to the success of industry collaboration. As the demand for skilled workers continues to rise, companies are actively participating in apprenticeship programs to secure a pipeline of talent. This collaboration not only benefits the industry by addressing its skill requirements but also empowers individuals with the skills needed for a successful career in a growing sector.

The rise in apprenticeships, especially in electronics manufacturing, signifies a positive shift in India's approach to skill development and employment. Government initiatives like 'Make in India,' 'PLI,' and 'Skill India' have played a crucial role in creating a conducive environment for apprenticeship growth. The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) further supports this ecosystem by providing financial assistance to establishments engaging in apprenticeship training. Degree apprenticeships, with their focus on a holistic approach to education and training, offer a promising solution to fresher unemployment. As the apprenticeship landscape continues to evolve, it is essential to recognize and promote the value of these programs in building a skilled and employable workforce for the future.

(The writer, Abhishek Pandit is the Director of EduVantage Pvt. Ltd)