Assam Board Result 2023: SEBA Class 10th Result Declared At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Assam Board Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam declared the SEBA HSLC Class 10 result 2023 today, May 22 at 10 am. Assam board Class 10 result is out, the direct link is available on the official website, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Students can check their result via roll number to check their SEBA 10th result 2023. The class 10 examination was held this year from March 3 to April 1. Candidates who have taken the examination should be aware that in order to obtain their Class 10 Result 2023, they will need to give their roll number as printed on their admit card, as well as other information. Students are urged to get their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools once the results are announced.

Assam Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the official website of the board i.e. sebaonline.org

Click on the ‘Assam HSLC 10th result 2023’ link, when it releases.

Enter the roll number and other required details. Then click on submit.

The Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

View the result and download it.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Assam Board is yet to release the Class 12 board exam results. The Assam Class 12 examination was held from February 20 to March 20. More than 8 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their results this year. The Assam Class 10 result can be checked through SMS, resultsassam.nic.in, as well as a host of third-party private sites such as indiaresults.com, exametc.com, schools6.com and others. Candidates checking the HSLC result 2023 on any site others than the official ones can cross-check their scores on the official ones later.