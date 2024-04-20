Assam HSLC Result 2024: SEBA DECLARED Class 10th Result At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Assam HSLC 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has released the results for the class 10 or HSLC exams of 2024 today, April 20, at 10:30 am. Students can view their results on results.sebaonline.org. To access the Assam HSLC result, students must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card and other necessary details. According to official reports, Chirang (91.2%), Nalbari (88.1%), and Baksa (86.9%) are the top-performing districts, while Udalguri is the lowest with 60.9% pass percentage. The overall pass percentage for Assam HSLC is reported at 75.70%.

Assam HSLC Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official websites — results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

- Click on "Assam HSLC Result 2024" on the homepage.

- Fill in the required information, including roll number and captcha.

- Click "Submit" to view the result.

- Verify the result and consider printing a copy for reference.

Anurag Doloi from Jorhat secured the first position with 593 marks, followed by Jharna Saikia of Biswanath district with 590 marks. Manash Pratim Saikia from Majuli, Bedanta Choudhury from Barpeta, and Devashree Kashyap from Nagaon scored 588 marks each.

Out of the total 4,19,078 students who appeared for the HSLC exams, 1,87,904 were male, 2,31,164 were female, and 10 were transgender. Among them, 1,05,873 students secured first division, while 6,392 and 20,552 students were holders of distinction and star marks, respectively. Additionally, 193,159 students were awarded letter marks, with the highest in social science with 36,973 students.

Assam HSLC Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass the SEBA HSLC exam 2024, students must score a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects may be eligible to appear for compartment or supplementary exams later, with details to be announced by SEBA along with the results.

Assam HSLC Result 2024: Exam Details

Over four lakh students took the SEBA Assam HSLC examination 2024, conducted from February 16 to March 4 in two shifts: 9 am to noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. All students were provided an extra five minutes to read the question papers.