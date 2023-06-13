bie.ap.gov.in, AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Supply Result Released At bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023: The AP Inter supplementary exam result for 2023 was released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today, June 13, at 5 PM. The results of the AP Inter supplementary examination can be available on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in for those who took the test.The AP Inter first-year and second-year examination results were released on April 26 by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.

Exams for the AP Inter 2nd year were given from March 16 to April 4, 2023, and those for the 1st year were given from March 15 to April 3, 2023, at various locations throughout the state.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023: Here's how to check scorecard

Visit the official website of the board: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.

Next, click on the "Advanced Supplementary Results” page.

Key in your log in details

Check and download results.

Take a printout of the page for future use.

The first and second annual AP Inter results were released on April 26, 2023 at 5 pm. 8.7 lakh of the 9.5 lakh students who registered for the tests actually showed up for the exams. Overall, 62.66% of the exam participants passed the test.