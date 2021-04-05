Bihar Board BSEB class 10 2021: Results declared, here's the list of toppers

New Delhi: The Bihar Board Class 10 result has been declared by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday (April 5, 2021). A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from the last year.

Three students have topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 this year; Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar and Subhadarshini. A total of 101 students have been places in the Bihar Board Top 10. Toppers have scores of 484 out of 500 marks.

The result will be released on BSEB's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include names and details of first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

In 2020, a total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 percent. Last year, the BSEB class 10th examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020 and the result was announced on May 26.

The results will be released for the Class 10 examination that was held between February 17 and March 10 where over 16.8 lakh people took the exam.

Students are also advised to keep a check on the official websites for the Bihar Board 10th Class Result.

It is to be noted that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, schools will not release any offline results list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only.