Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Declared At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) announced the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 on Thursday, November 14. Candidates who appeared for the exams can view their results on the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in a pen-and-paper format across 38 districts in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. Originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023, the exams were cancelled due to cheating incidents, and the October 7 and 15 exams were postponed. The recruitment drive aims to fill 21,391 Constable positions.

The Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 has been announced, listing category-wise shortlisted candidates for various vacancies. The breakdown is as follows: the Unreserved (UR) category has 42,780 vacancies, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has 10,700, Scheduled Caste (SC) has 17,000, Scheduled Tribe (ST) has 1,140, Extremely Backward Class (EBC) has 19,210, Backward Class (BC) has 12,850 (including 56 transgender candidates), and Backward Class Women (BCW) has 3,275 vacancies. In total, 106,955 candidates have been shortlisted.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024.

A PDF file will appear on the screen.

Search for your roll number in the list.

Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who clear the written exam for Bihar Police Constable recruitment will advance to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The CSBC will soon announce a separate schedule for the PET, which will be conducted as per the guidelines. Candidates are required to follow the provided instructions. Information regarding the PET date, time, and venue will be made available on the CSBC website, where PET admit cards can also be downloaded. Candidates need to attend the PET on the specified date and time, as missing it will lead to disqualification.