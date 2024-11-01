BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Registration 2024 Ends Soon At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

BPSC Prelims Registration 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon conclude the registration and application process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. The final date to submit applications is November 4. To prevent any last-minute complications, applicants must complete their submissions before this deadline. Initially, the application deadline was set for October 18 but has since been extended. Recently, the commission has added 70 new vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. This brings the total number of vacancies to be filled through the BPSC 70th CCE to 2,027, an increase from the previous count of 1,957. This year, approximately 7 to 8 lakh candidates are anticipated to take the Preliminary examination.

In the notification regarding the extension of the application deadline, the BPSC stated that existing candidates can update their One-Time Registration (OTR) profile details from October 19 to November 4, with the exception of their name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth. Additionally, these candidates can make updates to their 70th CCE application forms, excluding the four fields mentioned above. They may also update their gender and category by paying an additional fee. The prelims exam was initially set for November 17 but has now been rescheduled to December 13 and 14.

BPSC Prelims Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

If you are a new candidate, complete the one-time registration. Existing candidates with an OTR profile should log in.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Download the final confirmation page.

Applicants must have a graduate degree to apply for the exam. For specific eligibility criteria based on the post, they can refer to the official notification. The application fee is ₹600 for candidates in the general category. For SC and ST candidates from Bihar, as well as for permanent resident female candidates of Bihar and candidates with disabilities, the fee is ₹150.