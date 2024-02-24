BPSC Agriculture Service Exam Admit Card To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download

BPSC 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the admit card for the Agriculture Service written (objective) competitive examination today, February 24. The examination is scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 4, covering 1051 vacancies for various posts. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Before accessing the admit card, candidates must upload a passport-size photograph in their dashboard after logging in. This prerequisite ensures a smooth download process. The exam, encompassing 1051 vacancies across diverse positions, is a crucial step in the recruitment process.

BPSC 2024: Steps To Download The Admit Card

- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

- Login to the portal using the provided credentials.

- Enter the login details and submit.

- Download the admit card.

- Take a printout for future reference.

It is essential for candidates to carry an additional copy of the shift admit card to the examination center each day. After signing it during the examination period, they are required to hand it over to the invigilator. This process is mandatory for all days of the examination.

The Agriculture Service written (objective) competitive examination is a significant milestone in the selection process, assessing candidates for various posts. The availability of the admit card from February 24, 2024, onwards marks a crucial period for aspirants to prepare for the upcoming examination days.