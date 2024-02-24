trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724480
NewsEducation
BPSC AGRICULTURE SERVICE EXAM

BPSC Agriculture Service Exam Admit Card To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the Agriculture Service written exam on February 24. The objective exam is scheduled from March 1 to March 4. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BPSC Agriculture Service Exam Admit Card To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download BPSC Agriculture Service Exam 2024

BPSC 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the admit card for the Agriculture Service written (objective) competitive examination today, February 24. The examination is scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 4, covering 1051 vacancies for various posts. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Before accessing the admit card, candidates must upload a passport-size photograph in their dashboard after logging in. This prerequisite ensures a smooth download process. The exam, encompassing 1051 vacancies across diverse positions, is a crucial step in the recruitment process.

BPSC 2024: Steps To Download The Admit Card

- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- Login to the portal using the provided credentials.
- Enter the login details and submit.
- Download the admit card.
- Take a printout for future reference.

It is essential for candidates to carry an additional copy of the shift admit card to the examination center each day. After signing it during the examination period, they are required to hand it over to the invigilator. This process is mandatory for all days of the examination.

The Agriculture Service written (objective) competitive examination is a significant milestone in the selection process, assessing candidates for various posts. The availability of the admit card from February 24, 2024, onwards marks a crucial period for aspirants to prepare for the upcoming examination days.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?