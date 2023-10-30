BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Phase 2 Registration To Begin From November 3 At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has released a notice for phase 2 of Bihar School Teacher Recruitment. As per the notification, registration will begin from the 3rd of November to the 14th of November.

The commission's target is to fill 69,692 vacancies for school teachers post-2023 through this recruitment. The first phase's purpose is to fill around 1.7 lakh posts. The exam has been scheduled from the 7th of December 2023 to the 10th of December 2023.

According to reports, the first phase has been completed and results will be announced soon as well. The last date to fill out application fees is the 14th of November 2023. The admit card date has not been released yet. Based on the past year's trends, candidates can expect the admit card to be released a week before the date of the examination.

BPSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2023: Registration Dates

As per the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) notice, the candidate can start applying for the BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 from the 3rd of November 2023 to the 14th of November 2023. The candidates interested in applying for the post of Middle School (Classes 6th to 8th), Secondary school (Classes 9th and 10th), and high school (classes 11th & 12th) can start applying after the application window is opened on the 3rd of November 2023.

BPSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT 2023: Here’s How to Apply

. Visit the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

. Candidates need to create an account

. Fill out the online application form

.Candidates need to upload their scanned documents, such as photographs, signatures, educational certificates, etc

. Check all the given information and submit your form.

