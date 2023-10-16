BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Result To Be Declared On This Date At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final answer of Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 2023) on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission is likely to declare the Bihar TRE 2023 result on 18th October. Candidates have the option to compute their scores for the Bihar TRE 2023 examination by utilizing the final answer key provided by the commission along with their responses, initially released alongside the provisional answer key. Each correct answer will be assigned one mark, and there will be no deduction for incorrect responses.

BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.

- Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.

- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

- Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.

- Download the results for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Total Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5- 79,943

Classes 9 to 10- 32,916

Classes 11 to 12- 57,602

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

